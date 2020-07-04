In order for sports to happen in 2020, players and coaches know the responsibility they have to bestow on themselves in the midst of a pandemic.

Few know better than Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny, who revealed Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 about a month ago.

“It’s given me more empathy but also the urgency to understand that we can be really careful (and still get it),” Matheny said. “This thing’s for real. It’s a real deal and we have to be on top of our game to protect each other.”

Matheny had a family member who contracted it, though his wife, Kristen, never contracted it. Matheny said he dealt with symptoms but immediately quarantined.

“But we laid low and quarantined and stayed away from people and it ran its course,” Matheny said. “Fortunately I’ve been tested with the right antibody and looking forward now to donating some plasma to help out however we can.

“I do realize that anyone at higher (risk) needs to be extremely cautious with this. I consider myself in good shape and in good health and not at risk, not a high risk, certainly. But I felt it, and someone in a different place in their life, it would have knocked them pretty good. There were people in my life that I didn’t want exposed at all.”

The coronavirus hits home even more in the clubhouse as All-Star catcher Salvador Perez has tested positive, though he is asymptomatic. Perez was tested twice in the past few days to confirm that the results were not false positives.

“I don’t feel a thing,” Perez said. “I don’t know where I got this. Everyone in my family is safe, everyone was negative when they did the test.

“I’m here in my house (in Kansas City), and hopefully everything passes super fast and I can be back with my teammates.”

Perez will be tested against next week, and he will need consecutive negative tests before he can join Summer Camp. However, receiving the news prior to the season is seen as a positive by the fan favorite.

“It would have been hard for it to happen right when the season starts or the middle of the season,” Perez said, “because you miss a lot of games. But this way, hopefully, I’ll be back soon and enjoy Opening Day. And have fun.

“I’ll be super happy to be back. I think we’ll have a great team, and I can’t wait to be back.”

Royals general manager Dayton Moore praised Perez for coming forward with his test results.

“Salvy wanted to get out in front of this,” Moore said. “That he wanted to speak personally of this speaks volumes about his character. Everyone wants to see Salvy back. Everyone knows how much he loves this game and loves to play.”

Perez, who missed all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, will continue to work out at home as he waits to be cleared.

“I want to say to the people, ‘Wear your mask,’” Perez said. “You don’t know who has it so wear your mask. Be safe.”