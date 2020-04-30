Rolling Hills Library is extending the closure of its Belt and Savannah branch locations through the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25, to help guard patrons and library staff from possible contact with the COVID-19 virus.

In-person library programs and public room reservations are suspended through May 31, but the Belt branch will begin accepting passport appointments on Tuesday, May 26, when it re-opens to the public. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 816-232-5479, and walk-in appointments will not be taken. The Savannah branch is not taking passport appointments until further notice.

Bookmobile service will return to rural Andrew and Buchanan counties once library staff have worked out details for protecting staff and users on the bus.

While the public cannot come into the library buildings currently, patrons can use a variety of library services. Books, movies and music can be checked out using the no-touch curbside pickup service with the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday only. Patrons should call the Belt branch, 1904 N. Belt, at 816-232-5479 or the Savannah Branch, 514 W. Main, at 816-324-4569 to arrange a pick-up time for reserved items that will be placed on a table or a cart outside the library doors for patrons to retrieve. Items can be put on reserve at rhcl.org by logging into the library catalog or by calling the branches and speaking with a staff member. Library staff also can make recommendations for materials, including books, audios and videos.

A variety of electronic resources are available at rhcl.org, including e-books and e-magazines, audiobooks, music, movies and online classes that can be viewed and downloaded for free with a library card. People without a library card can apply for an E-Card to use the online resources. Information about E-Cards is available at rhcl.org.

The library also is working on providing Virtual Meeting Rooms for public groups to use for free through the library’s Zoom account. More information about this new service will be announced next week on the library’s website.

All due dates on library materials have been changed to June 1, and patrons can keep borrowed materials until the branches re-open or return them in the library drop boxes. Returns will not be taken as part of the curbside pickup service.