After being closed to the public for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rolling Hills Library branches are reopening this week with health precautions in place.

St. Joseph's Belt branch, 1904 N. Belt, and the library's Savannah branch, 514 W. Main, are resuming normal hours today. The Belt branch is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Savannah branch is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon on 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Bookmobile will begin serving rural communities in Andrew and Buchanan counties in early June.

Library staff will be wearing cloth masks, and patrons will be encouraged but not required to wear masks. Patrons will be asked to keep their visits to 30 minutes or less, and public computers will be available only in one 30-minute session per day per person. Hand sanitizer will be available to the public, and social distancing of 6 feet or more will be observed.

Library staff will monitor the number of patrons in the library and will limit crowd size if they believe too many people are in the library at one time. The Belt branch will have a limit of 30 people, and the Savannah branch will have a limit of 15 people.

Patrons who want to check out materials but not come into the library can do so using the library’s curbside pickup service. The service lets people reserve materials online.

Groups that want to have virtual meetings to maintain social distancing can have online meetings using the library’s new Virtual Meeting Rooms. The service takes advantage of the library’s Zoom Pro account to offer free meetings of unlimited time and for up to 300 attendees. More information is available at rhcl.org/virtual-rooms.

Information about Rolling Hills library services can be found at rhcl.org.