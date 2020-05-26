While one of the St. Joseph area’s library systems reopened its doors Tuesday, officials with the other have decided to remain closed for the time being.

After being closed to the public for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rolling Hills Library branches have reopened with health precautions in place.

St. Joseph’s Belt branch, 1904 N. Belt, and the library’s Savannah branch, 514 W. Main, resumed normal hours Tuesday. The Belt branch is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Savannah branch is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon on 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Bookmobile will begin serving rural communities in Andrew and Buchanan counties in early June.

Rolling Hills Public Relations Specialist Alan Stolfus said he and the staff were glad be back at work, and the public felt the same about seeing the doors reopen.

“It was a fairly busy morning, with families coming in, with individuals coming in,” he said. “It’s the start of the summer reading program, so people are coming in to get signed for that. People are just happy that the library is open again, that they can come in and browse. “

Stolfus said safety measures are being followed. Library staff are wearing cloth masks, and patrons will be encouraged but not required to wear masks. Patrons will be asked to keep their visits to 30 minutes or less, and public computers will be available only in one 30-minute session per day per person. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available to the public, and social distancing of 6 feet or more will be observed.

Library staff will monitor the number of patrons in the library and will limit crowd size if they believe too many people are in the library at one time. The Belt branch will have a limit of 30 people, and the Savannah branch will have a limit of 15 people.

Those who want to check out materials but not come into the library can do so using the library’s curbside pickup service. The service lets people reserve materials online.

Groups that want to have virtual meetings to maintain social distancing can have online meetings using the library’s new virtual meeting rooms. The service takes advantage of the library’s Zoom Pro account to offer free meetings of unlimited time and for up to 300 attendees. More information is available at rhcl.org/virtual-rooms.

Information about Rolling Hills library services can be found at rhcl.org.

St. Joseph Public Library

The St. Joseph Public Library Board met on Tuesday and voted not to reopen until local cases of COVID-19 have gone down.

According to Director Mary Beth Revels, there are four phases to reopening and they are currently in Phase 2.

The first phase allowed staff to return to work, the current phase allows limited services such as curbside pickup and reserved computer times and the third would allow a similar opening as Rollings Hills, with the buildings open for patrons with restrictions.

“I would like to not move into Phase 3 until we meet the CDC guidelines that the number of new COVID-19 cases in St. Joseph are flat or reduced for 14 consecutive days,” Revels told the board during the meeting. “We’re not there yet.”

The board agreed and voted to wait until the 14-day condition is met.

Phase 4 would be a return to regular operations.

Information of the St. Joseph Public Library can be found at sjpl.lib.mo.us.