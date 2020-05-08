TROY, Kan. — Dennis Ruhnke fell just a couple of credits short of getting his college degree nearly a half-century ago. An act of compassion put him over the top this week.

Kansas State University conferred a bachelor’s degree upon the Troy resident at the State Capitol in Topeka on Tuesday, and Gov. Laura Kelly praised the retired farmer as “a quintessential Kansan” for his generosity of spirit.

“He has proven to us all that he has mastered the most important lesson that a university has to offer,” the governor said. “Today, it is about reflecting that spirit back on to him.”

This spirit got national attention after a letter he sent and a gift he proffered to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in Cuomo’s state, with personal protective equipment in short supply, Ruhnke sent an N95 mask that he owned, hoping it would help someone.

It’s just what you do, he figured. You help where you can. In fact, he had called a relative, an EMT, to offer the high-grade protective device, but she had a good mask already.

He appreciated Cuomo’s straight-forward appearances on television.

“So I thought, OK, here I have (this mask), what am I going to do with it?” Ruhnke said. “So that’s when I made the connection. No place in the United States that I know of needed it more at that time.”

Ruhnke found an address and shipped it with a letter.

“He’s a believer in the good, old-fashioned, handwritten note,” Kelly said in honoring him.

The New York governor stood mightily impressed. “This is humanity at its best,” he wrote.

Soon, national media outlets began calling. Ruhnke only answers the phone for a couple of numbers he recognizes. He does not text. (“I’m a little bit too old for it.”) Yet the retired farmer soon understood the reach of the governor’s response.

On another track, something began brewing in Topeka. Ruhnke had been a student at Kansas State and, in 1971, had been two credits shy of a degree in agriculture. A laboratory class was all that remained.

In soils class one day, the undergraduate got notified by a university official that he should return home to Troy. A couple of hours later, he walked into a quiet house.

“My mother, she teared up and she ran into the living room. My dad’s brothers were all sitting around the kitchen table. They just looked down,” he recalled. “You knew what had happened. No one had to say your father died. It was just obvious.”

His obligations seemed clear. He stayed home to take care of the family and the farm. When he eventually checked into completing his degree requirements, the class no longer existed. As years passed, it became obvious he would almost have to start from scratch to get a diploma.

It ate at him, being the first generation in the family to attend college. But he took pride in his sister, his wife and two sons getting degrees.

This became known in Topeka. His wife, Sharon, who taught school more than 40 years, thought if some honor might be given to Dennis, it should happen on Tuesday, his birthday.

At first, Kelly contacted Kansas State President Richard Myers about the possibility of an honorary degree. Myers investigated the matter and determined that an honorary degree implies that the usual rigors of academic work have been waived.

But Ruhnke had worked decades in agriculture, far exceeding any work requirements of a lab class. In short, the governor and the university president agreed that he should get the degree he earned.

“Along with his fantastic demonstration of kindness and generosity, Mr. Ruhnke’s academic work at K-State in his chosen field of agriculture qualifies him to receive his degree,” Myers said.

As he and Sharon sat on their porch, Ruhnke expressed appreciation for all that has happened.

“I did not know until they said it at that moment that it wasn’t going to be an honorary degree,” he said. “Any degree, I would have been happy with. But when they said this is the real thing, that was kind of exciting.”