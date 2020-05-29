The atmosphere and operation models have changed for many retailers in St. Joseph due to the impact COVID-19 has had on business.

For the past two months sales have been done online, but now customers are allowed in the stores.

Even though Best Buy was deemed an essential business, it closed its doors and now reopened but by appointments only. Matthew Smith, Best Buy spokesperson, said a large amount of purchases customers are making at the store are too complex to do online or over the phone.

“It’s a great option for people to make an appointment, come into the store and safely work with an employee on the purchase they need to make,” Smith said.

Best Buy has gradually rolled out the service at about 700 of its 1,000 stores across the country. Customers can meet with experts on a certain product they need or Geek Squad members to help with tech services.

Smith also said before employees start shifts they complete a self health check before shifts on an app Best Buy developed.

“Before an appointment with a customer they actually conduct a pre-call to go over anything the customer needs to know about their visit,” Smith said.

Smith said customers have been very grateful to have the appointment option because the products Best Buy sells are typically essential for most customers. Best Buy even retained 80% of its sales while it was closed, due to online and curbside purchasing.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done to continue to innovate and make sure people get the essential products,” Smith said.

Another local retailer that saw an increase in online sales is Rally House. Carly Thrasher, interim store manager, said their curbside service has become the most popular source of sales.

“Our online orders have definitely picked up and we either have people coming in to pick it up or we bring it out to their car and we’ve seen more of that than in store,” Thrasher said.

Inside the store, employees must wear masks and maintain the proper distance from customers and Thrasher said it hasn’t been a problem to follow.

“We’re continuing to do sanitation almost every hour on things that are frequently touched,” Thrasher said.

Customers in a clothing store typically choose to touch a large amount of items, but Thrasher said she’s started to see customers more cautious regarding touching items.

Sales as a whole have been slower than usual at this time of year for Rally House since there’s no sports competing.

“Our corporate communicates a lot with us on what’s the updates with MLB, NFL or anything just so we’re prepared,” Thrasher said.

One aspect in the store that didn’t change is the continued placement of Kansas City Chiefs gear at the front of the store where baseball gear would typically be at this time of year.

“Normally it would be Royals upfront because we’d be in season but with us right now it’s playing a waiting game so we’re going to keep Chiefs up here because that might be the next season,” Thrasher said.

Since the retailers noticed customers are more comfortable with the curbside pick-up and appointments being done, they expect to continue that until things calm down.