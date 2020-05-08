St. Joseph residents can now enjoy a meal sitting down in one of their favorite restaurants after businesses were allowed to reopen this week.

The dine-in option hasn’t been available since St. Joseph put a shelter-in-place order in effect.

Steven Margulies, owner of Pappy’s Grill & Pub, said his regular customers were beyond happy to be back in their seats.

“There’s nothing like sitting down and ordering a tea and a meal and have it served to you,” Margulies said. “I think everybody felt very comfortable with it.”

The look on the inside of Pappy’s has changed a little after staff moved around tables to follow social distancing guidelines and reducing the amount of people the restaurant can hold. Staff also has had to add in extra sanitation to ensure the environment is safe and clean.

“All of the condiments get sanitized after each person leaves and we’re using paper menus so we don’t have to scrub them,” Margulies said.

Jamie Vicker, manager of Jake’s Steakhouse and Sports Bar, also had to rearrange tables in the restaurant and has staff take customers’ information down when they come in.

“One person in each group that comes in, we get their name and some basic information,” Vicker said. “We told employees not to talk to tables too long and just conduct business as quickly as possible.”

Both restaurants aren’t requiring customers to wear masks and Vicker said Jake’s staff has been told they could lose business if employees wear them.

“A lot of customers have told us straight up that if we walk in here and you guys are wearing masks, we will not come in here,” Vicker said.

The restaurants understand there’s a variety of opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic and that’s the reason why business isn’t what they hoped for in the first week.

“We’re just hoping for a little more steady business because filling this place up once with six or seven tables is not that great financially,” Margulies said. “I’m hoping it gets better over the next 60 days.”

Both restaurants are used to having their restaurants full with people waiting at the door, but now customers may have to wait longer and do so outside or in their cars.

“Friday and Saturday nights are insane in here with our live music and we want to be able to get back to that and have a fun, family atmosphere where everybody can come back in here and we don’t have to worry,” Vicker said.

Both restaurants still will offer take-out services for residents who are not ready to dine-in, but still want to support local businesses.