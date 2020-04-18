One essential item has been a hot commodity during the COVID-19 pandemic — toilet paper.

To help ease the shortage a bit, Quackers Bar and Grill in Mound City, Missouri, decided to offer it with its take-out orders. For the last two weeks, every person who orders from the restaurant receives a free roll of toilet paper.

Priscilla Ashford, Quackers manager, said it was just something the business felt it should do to help the community.

“At the store most of the shelves are empty, so we just figured it would be a nice way to help people out,” Ashford said.

Luckily, Quackers doesn’t have an issue getting its toilet paper from its food supplier, and the plan is to continue offering toilet paper with orders until COVID-19 issues are over.

Ashford said when the toilet paper is brought out to people with their orders, it puts a smile on their faces.

“Some people laugh and it started out as kind of a funny thing, but it actually does come in handy,” Ashford said.

Ashford said the majority of customers accept the toilet paper, but some pass it up.

“We have some people that say to save it for somebody else that really needs it, which is nice,” Ashford said.

As a small business, Quackers has a large number of regular customers and Ashford said the hardest part is not seeing them on a daily basis.

“Our regulars that are in here every day that can’t come and sit down, it’s really sad for them,” she said.

The restaurant switched to take-out only and started offering more specials, including pizza kits for children to build their own at home.

“It’s important to keep customers in to keep the business going, and I think people understand that here and they’ve been helpful,” Ashford said.

The restaurant, located at 1012 State St. in Mound City, is still open its regular hours and is closed on Sundays.