A News-Press NOW reporter that contracted COVID-19 over a week continues to see her health improve from the ailment.

Zoe Jones reports part-time for the News-Press. Among her duties includes covering breaking news stories like fires and police operations on the weekends.

“When the news first came out, I was still trying to keep a fever down and I was still battling a really heavy cough,” Jones said. “I had pneumonia as well as COVID-19, and now it’s starting to fade away. I still have shortness of breath, and I still have a tight chest, and that kind of thing. But we’re seeing improvements every single day.”

Jones also attends Missouri Western State University. She is the student-newspaper’s editor-in-chief.

Jones believes she caught the virus when she traveled to New York City for a conference in March.

The state of New York has become a hot spot for infection with 113,833 total confirmed cases as of Saturday, April 4. That’s more than a third of the cases inside the United States.

Jones is hopeful that Northwest Missouri can beat COVID-19 by employing good social distancing measures and staying at home per Governor Mike Parson’s order on Friday.

“Everybody has to kind of come together at this point and realize that we are never going to be able to go back to where we were, but if we want to start making that progress, everybody needs to help out with it.”

Jones has admired the outpouring of community support for her and her family after she found out she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I work in St. Joe and go to school there,” Jones said. “I’ve (had) people from that area every single day reaching out, our neighbors are calling — bringing us things and trying to help as much as they can.”