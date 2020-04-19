Spring is usually known in the real-estate market as the busy season.

But this year, realtors are having to make adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic for those wanting to buy or sell.

“We haven’t been doing open houses with everything going on,” realtor Lorrie Ramseier said. “We still are showing homes to those who are essential.”

Once showings are set up, extra precautions are being taken to follow CDC guidelines.

“Everyone is wearing the bootie shoe covers, rubber gloves and using the Purell hand sanitizer,” realtor Kelly Horn said. “We are also encouraging people to wear their respiratory masks.”

Another new way to show homes is virtually, by recording yourself walking through the home and giving a tour.

Fortunately, in St. Joseph, business is going well overall, real estate agents said.

“It’s not as busy as it typically is, but I would say it’s steady,” Ramseier said. “There’s extremely low inventory, so it’s a great time to sell.”

Interest and mortgages rates are also at record lows right now.

“Surprisingly, we’ve been pretty busy and haven’t seen much change,” Horn said. “For example, we put a house on the market Thursday and had eight showings over the weekend on it.”

Circumstances are not the same for other parts throughout the U.S.

“Larger populated states with more coronavirus cases are already experiencing a 15% drop in sales,” according to a press release from MarketWatch.

Rental properties also are in demand for Horn, who has a property management division. This past month, 98 of his 100 tenants were able to pay.

“Last week we had five potential different tenants,” Horn said. “We put together one lease that will be signed this weekend, and on the commercial side are working on the sale of a building for an orthodontist in Maryville.”

Those wanting to put a house on the market or look for a new home should contact an agent through text or call.

Apps like Zoom, Facetime, Hangouts, WhatsUp and Skype can be helpful.

Once an appointment is made, check to see if a virtual or 3-D tour is possible before turning to in-person contact.

“I think everyone is ready to be back to normal,” Horn said. “We are just trying to adhere to times right now in the most safe and efficient way.