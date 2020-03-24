Editor's note: The following emails detailing communication to employees of the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center have been forwarded to News-Press NOW from St. Joseph City Councilman Brian Myers.

*From:* Brownlow, Ryan

*Sent:* Friday, March 13, 2020 4:49 PM

*To:* DOC.WRDCC Outlook Users

*Subject:* COVID-19--Last one for the Week!! I Hope!!

I know there has been a lot of information and emails sent out, and some of them have been contradicting as things/events have changed. I will try to summarize where we are currently at as a department, and what we are looking at implementing. I also want to make sure everyone understands that as of today, there are no confirmed or even suspected cases inside the DOC. In fact, I believe there are only 2 cases in the entire state. The precautions we are doing are strictly to try and minimize the chances of their being an outbreak. I think we would all agree that the few small steps we can do is worth it to keep our families safe and healthy.

Work Release. This will continue, as a rule they should not have contact with the public. Some crews may choose to cancel on their own, and that is fine. If there is a specific concern you are aware of, please send it up the chain.

VICs—they are considered staff and may be allowed in. They may not have email, so they may show up with questions, please help them out with what you know. If they appear sick, please be polite, and explain why they are not being allowed in.

Programs—Reentry programs will be allowed to continue. Same guidelines as VICs.

Training-Training will continue, both Institutional, Core and the Academy.

Meetings—review if any meetings are necessary. Check before you go, many are being cancelled.

Vehicles-If you use a state vehicle, you will be responsible to disinfect it. Procedure will be coming out soon.

Leave-Please review the emails that have been sent. If you are well, come to work. If you are sick (temp above 100.4) stay out.

Parole delegates will be handled over the phone.

Offender weddings will be allowed to continue (I believe there are 2 scheduled at the beginning of April).

FMLA paperwork will need to still be sent for anyone out 3 or more days.

Offender visits have been cancelled (diagnostic, GP and treatment). Attorneys and Law Enforcement will be scheduled as need.

Cleaning-Make sure your area is clean, and make sure the offenders porters/dorm workers are cleaning.

We continue to be told the most important thing you can do is to wash your hands, and I am trying to locate and purchase additional hand sanitizer for the front lobby and other areas that do not have access to soap and water. We are reviewing and updating emergency policies, so in the event there is an outbreak we can isolate both offenders that have symptoms as well as offenders that may have been exposed but are not showing symptoms. Obviously we are hoping this will not have to be implemented, but we want to be prepared. There is no way I can predict how long or bad this will get, but we will do what we can to prepare.

Thank you all for what you do. You have chosen a career that oftentimes calls for extraordinary measures, and this is another example of that.

Public Safety, Medical Staff and First Responders are relied on when things go bad, and this may be one of those times. Whether you are Custody, Maintenance, Classification, Cook, Counselor (I could go on) you are needed, and may be asked to step into a different role. It is my hope that we do not get to a point where we have to make major adjustments to schedules and operations, but if it comes to that I know that the Staff at WRDCC will pull together to make it happen.

I am privileged to have the opportunity to be the WRDCC warden.

Stay safe, and thank you again for your service to the State of Missouri.

Ryan Brownlow, Warden

Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center

*From:* Brownlow, Ryan

*Sent:* Tuesday, March 17, 2020 4:41 PM

*To:* DOC.WRDCC Outlook Users

*Subject:* More Updates.....

As things continue to change (sometimes by the hour), I am attempting to answer as many questions and squash as many rumors as I can. So here we go…

Today will be the last day for transfers for the next 30 days. We are still waiting to hear if we can move GP/Treatment up the hill.

Court out-counts will continue (unless cancelled by the courts, and many already have).

Medical out-counts will continue if medical deems them necessary.

There may be a need for other specific transfers, please send that sort of information up (dialysis patients, etc.).

I have heard from multiple staff that “someone” is claiming staff are going to be quarantined inside the institution. I have a conference call 2x a week now with the other wardens and central office staff. Not once has this even been brought up. The only thing that has been brought up with staffing is that in the event of a major outbreak where we are unable to provide adequate coverage supervisors need to be aware of emergency staffing plans. If you are not aware our emergency staffing plans are like most other public safety agencies, we basically switch over and have (2) 12 hour shifts and utilized all staff to maintain basic essentials (meals, showers, laundry).

Remember, the offenders have been here so you are not going to get COVID-19 from them. It is those that have been out in contact we need to be concerned with. If you are Ill, please stay home. If you think someone you work with does not look well, please say something to your supervisor. Anything that is “common use” needs to be cleaned (think keys, microphones, telephones, keyboards and red tubs that go thru the x-ray). We have placed orders for some disinfectant wipes and extra bleach. Please use this opportunity to get the offenders cleaning their living areas.

You all received information about “borrowed time” and alternate work schedules. The State of Missouri doesn’t want anyone to have to choose between keeping their job and caring for their kids or parents. If you are in this situation, the DOC is giving us unprecedented leniency to work with schedules, so speak with your supervisor. Depending on job duties, we may be able to change or switch shifts. The borrowed time is still up in the air on specifics. Personnel has not been given a way to track/enter it into the pay system, and it appears that you will be required to use all your available balances. When I receive more information (that can be verified) I will send that out.

Corizon is screening every offender when they come into intake. We are also looking at the possibility of clearing out a first floor wing and keeping new offenders isolated there for a few days. If we can get the logistics worked out we will send out an operational memo.

Again, thank you all for what you do. The best thing we can do is ensure we are not coming to work sick, washing our hands and disinfecting our surroundings. Also, please remember that the offenders are looking to us on how to proceed and handle this. There has been very little overall complaining about the loss of visitation, and I believe the offenders understand that if there is an outbreak, it will be because someone brought the virus in. While we need to take this serious, we need to not over-react, which will cause more chaos.

Stay safe, I will continue to provide updates as I receive them.

Ryan Brownlow, Warden

Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center

*From:* Brownlow, Ryan

*Sent:* Monday, March 23, 2020 5:19 PM

*To:* DOC.WRDCC Outlook Users

*Cc:* Crews, Ryan; Norman, Jeff

*Subject:* Your Daily Update

We received information today that an offender previously housed at WRDCC has tested positive for COVID-19 (Corona Virus). This is the first and only case of the virus, and there are no reports among staff. The offender is being treated at a hospital in Kansas City. Prior to this, he was in one of our TCU negative airflow rooms as it was thought he had a different respiratory condition. Prior to March 4th when he was placed in isolation, he was housed at WMCC. Medical and Custody have followed all protocols to minimize exposure, wearing their PPE in accordance with CDC guidelines.

I have personally talked with each staff that had contact with the offender outside the cell, but I wanted everyone to know exactly what happened before rumors started.

If you have not received notification that you are suspected of having had contact with the offender, you are not considered to be at risk. I, and the rest of the department, is proud of the dedication of staff who make courageous and smart decisions to keep our communities safe and healthy. By following protocols staff was able to protect themselves, their families, their coworkers, the public and other offenders.

To the staff that were directly involved, I wanted to say thank you. You did a great job using the precautions, and are an example to others of why it is important.

I am proud of the work you all do, and I am proud to be the Warden at WRDCC.

Stay safe.

Ryan Brownlow, Warden

Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center

*From:* Missouri Department of Corrections <MODOC@public.govdelivery.com>

*Sent:* Monday, March 23, 2020 5:47 PM

*Subject:* Message from Director Anne Precythe: Offender Tests Positive for

COVID-19

Hello Corrections Team,

In our profession — as in other law enforcement, public safety and public health jobs — we don't pick and choose when we come to work. We operate on ordinary days, and we operate in a state of crisis. This is part of what makes our profession challenging and deserving of respect. Every position inside an institution is critical to everyone's safety, and remaining fully staffed helps us to alleviate staff stress and offender unrest. I spoke with Governor Parson late last week, and we both talked about how corrections employees rise to the occasion in times like these. Thank you for continuing to do what you do.

As we adapt to COVID-19, my team and I are doing our best to keep you informed on a regular basis about our preparation and response, and we are updating information on our public website daily: https://doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19. I know you like to have all the information you can, and I believe you deserve transparency. I am committed to providing you with accurate information as quickly as possible. My ask of you is simple: Please be patient, please trust what you are told, and please don’t spread rumors and misinformation.

We are proud to be considered a trusted agency, staffed by respected professionals who provide services critical to our communities. The citizens of Missouri count on us in times like this and I couldn’t be more proud of this Department. Remember: Misinformation can cause unnecessary alarm at a time when we already are facing uncertainty. Reporting test results of team members or offenders is a delicate balance but we will share pertinent results with impacted locations and provide any necessary additional guidance as quickly as possible.

As referenced in Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann’s email today, the number of positive results is expected to continue to increase as testing expands. Remember, there are thousands of people counting on us to keep our communities safe.

Please see the communication below regarding our first COVID-19-positive offender:

The Missouri Department of Corrections (MODOC) has received notification that an offender previously housed at Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. This notification marks the first reported case of COVID-19 among MODOC offenders. There are no reported cases of COVID-19 among staff.

The offender is currently being treated at a Kansas City area hospital, where he was admitted March 19. Before being hospitalized, the offender was being monitored for a suspected respiratory condition and had been isolated in a negative airflow chamber at Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center since March 4. Before March 4, the offender was housed at Western Missouri Correctional Center.

Medical and custody staff have followed all protocols to minimize exposure. Staff interacting with the offender have worn personal protective equipment in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

All staff who have been in contact with the infected offender have been notified. If you have not received notification that you are suspected of having had contact with the infected offender, that means you are not considered to be at risk.

No other offenders have had contact with the infected offender since before March 4. We will work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to monitor the situation.

Corrections professionals play a critical role in public safety. The department is proud of our dedicated staff who continue to make courageous and smart decisions to keep our communities healthy. Your professionalism and your commitment to following protocols helps protect not only corrections staff but also offenders in our care and citizens of our state.

Safeguarding the health, safety and security of our staff, offenders and the public remains our top priority, and the department continues to take precautions to mitigate the potential spread of the virus. Preventative measures in place include screening of all staff members and anyone else seeking entrance to MODOC facilities, offices and other properties; enforcement of strict sanitization schedules at each facility with cleaning supplies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); the suspension of offender visits; the suspension of internal transfers; and close monitoring of all offenders and staff, with isolation procedures in place to protect offenders and staff from anyone with signs of any communicable disease. Corizon Health, which provides offender medical care at all MODOC facilities, is equipped with tests, medical supplies, personal protective equipment and a pandemic protocol.

We will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves. Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, MODOC will post public updates on our website at https://doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19.

Thank you for all you do. Stay strong. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Anne L. Precythe

Director

*From:* Allen, Jodi

*Sent:* Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:57:31 AM

*To:* DOC.WRDCC Outlook Users

*Subject:* Q&A from General Public

Here are some general questions that we have been receiving from the general public with what answers we are able to provide. If you are receiving any other questions please inform so we can address them properly.

Why did we allow the offender to be transferred here knowing he was ill?

We are required to accept them and our medical unit has rooms that are designed for respiratory illnesses.

Why did we keep him for 10 days before sending him to hospital?

This was a decision by the physician on site

Are we releasing low level offenders as indicated by Governor Parsons?

We will release them if we receive directive from Governor or instruction from Probation and Parole to do so

Why did we take so long to notify the public?

We did not get test results until afternoon of 23rd. We notified the public as soon as we were able to contact all of the the institutional staff that had contact with him.

What are we doing for the offenders that were around the “infected”

individual?

He was in isolation the entire time he was here in a single medical cell.

Why are we putting him out to GP population to infect all the other

offenders?

He has never been in our general population.

Thank You,

Jodi Allen

AOSA, Warden’s Office

WRDCC