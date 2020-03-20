Elective procedures at St. Louis-area hospitals put on hold

A couple look at the downtown skyline from the observation deck at the Liberty Memorial Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Visitors to the normally crowded spot were sparse due to concerns about the coronavirus.

 Charlie Riedel

A third person in Missouri has died after contracting COVID-19. It is the second death announced today.

The woman in her 60s lived in St. Louis County, according to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

Earlier today, Jackson County, Missouri, reported a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 had died.

It was the second death to occur in Missouri, the first being recorded in Boone County. As of Friday afternoon, the death toll in the United States reached 227. Globally, 11,153 people have died in the pandemic.