A third person in Missouri has died after contracting COVID-19. It is the second death announced today.

The woman in her 60s lived in St. Louis County, according to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

Earlier today, Jackson County, Missouri, reported a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 had died.

It is with great sadness that we announce the first death of a #COVID19 patient in Eastern Jackson County. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of this individual. Out of respect to the family, we will not be providing additional details at this time. — Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) March 20, 2020

It was the second death to occur in Missouri, the first being recorded in Boone County. As of Friday afternoon, the death toll in the United States reached 227. Globally, 11,153 people have died in the pandemic.