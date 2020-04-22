Tests that provide quick results for COVID-19 are starting to show up in Northwest Missouri.

Northwest Health Services currently has 48 rapid test kits and staff are hoping for more to come down the line from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Dr. Francisco Aleman, a doctor at Northwest Health's South Side testing location, said as of now the 15-minute tests are going to be available to nurses, first responders and those on the frontline with symptoms.

Northwest Health received a rapid testing machine from the Andrew County Health Department, which worked with the St. Joseph Health Department to decide which health-care system should receive the rapid test. Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville received a rapid test machine from the Nodaway County Health Department.

Northwest Health Services Interim Chief Executive Officer Rodney Hummer said the rapid test is a crucial step.

"With this rapid test, which is about 15 minutes, that's a game changer," Hummer said. "It helps us serve the community faster and better."

Hummer said while supplies for testing are coming from the state he is hoping to receive more test kits within the next week.

"Hopefully next week we get a (bunch) of these tests coming in that we can just start rapid firing, testing more people," Hummer said. "That's a big deal for our community, that somebody can come in and get seen really fast and tested and immediately know if they're safe to go back to work."

Aleman said the rapid-testing machine does not produce false-positive results but can produce false negatives.

"We still, however, do expect a false-negative rate. You know, it can vary, but we believe it to be less than ... 10% closer to 5%," Aleman said. "So, that is something to be aware of."

Aleman said Northwest Health will work on a case-by-case basis to decide if staff will send a test to a lab following a negative rapid result.

The rapid test is using a similar nasal swab method to the COVID-19 test being administered by Northwest Health before. It is not a blood test.

Jayne White, Andrew County Health department communicable disease nurse, said although Northwest Health Services has the rapid-testing kit, health-care systems and health departments are working together to have these tests performed.

"Everybody in this region -- Mosaic, Northwest Health Services, the three health departments -- all work very well together," White said

White said other health-care providers are in communication with Northwest Health to send those who qualify for the rapid testing to get tested.

Andrew Hoffman, Andrew County health director, said an increase in testing is essential for communities and the economy to open back up.

"We are really wanting as much testing as the tests actually give us the data. The data is what we need to make good sound public health decisions," Hoffman said.

Hoffman and White said the next step is antibody testing. That testing would allow people to know if they could be immune from the virus. The testing is still in the process of being worked on by state health officials. When the antibody testing becomes available, it will be delivered to local health departments.