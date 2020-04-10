Three employees of R/S Electric have tested positive for COVID-19, according to CEO Rick Schultz.

Schultz said he believes the risk other employees were exposed to the coronavirus is minimal, as the infected staff members were not in St. Joseph at the time.

"Because the three individuals had been working out of town on a project during the relevant period, we believe that the infections are isolated," Schultz said in a statement.

Still, some R/S Electric employees who could have come in contact with the virus are self-isolating at home.

In Buchanan County, cases are now at 20, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has tested a total of 595 people as of Friday morning. Eighteen returned a positive result, 492 a negative result and 85 are pending.

Across the state, Missouri is recording 3,799 cases of COVID-19. Positive test results are up by 260 from Thursday's 3,539, a 7.3% increase.

Deaths increased from 77 to 96.

In Kansas, cases have increased from 1,046 to 1,166. The state is recording 50 deaths, up from 38 Thursday.