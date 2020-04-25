Saint Luke’s is providing drive-thru testing for first responders in Grundy and Livingston counties.

Testing is being offered at two locations, one at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and one at Hendrick Medical Clinic in Chillicothe.

Employees of various agencies still need to express symptoms before going through their human resource department to get tested. The first responders receive results within the day they are tested.

Eric Reeter, Chillicothe fire chief, said this is essential for making sure the first responders are out protecting the public.

“We’re wearing PPE to keep from getting exposed but if we do have someone exposed, then, you know, this gives us the ability to get them to get a quick turnaround. So that’s, that’s the benefit, we’ll be here for the public,” Reeter said.

Reeter said the quick turnaround helps the department avoid the possibility of having to quarantine people while waiting for them to get tested or get results.

“The biggest deal for us is the turnaround for the employee so they can ... immediately get a test and we can get results back rather than having to wait like 14 days and be without that employee,” Reeter said.

While Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said his department has not had a case of COVID-19, he believes the easy access to testing will help if they do.

“It is very important, being a small agency it’s even more important, hopefully we don’t have to use it,” Cox said.

Steve Schieber, chief executive officer for Wright Memorial Hospital, said the drive-thru testing has gone well since it started Tuesday.

“The drive-thru location has been very effective because it allows us protection of the patient, but also, for secondly, our staff and then, thirdly, the community at large to really be able to coordinate in an isolated manner the individuals testing, so no one is exposed,” Schieber said.