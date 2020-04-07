The Center for Disease Control recently recommended people use face masks when leaving their home, especially in high-transmission areas and places where social distancing could become difficult like the grocery store.

It is not recommended for the public to use N95 masks, as there is a shortage of N95 mask available for those on the frontlines.

Dr. Francisco Aleman is a doctor at Northwest Health Services South Side location, where the health-care clinic has conducted COVID-19 testing as well as given other respiratory care. He says it is imperative that those on the frontlines have access to personal protective equipment.

"There's still a shortage nationwide, So that (N-95)is recommended for the frontline health care workers and first responders," Aleman said. "The recommendation by the CDC is to basically make your own cloth mask."

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said that as of right now every deputy has access to goggles and a N95 mask. He said the jail also has a screening process and has masks available.

Puett said the supply of N95 masks is thin, and he is concerned about the supply in the future and looking to get his hands on any available.

"We are absolutely looking for more resources," Puett said. "We don't know how long this is going to last, we don't know when we can buy more N95 masks, we've been looking at some other alternatives and trying to get some equipment in, but right now you can't buy N-95 masks."

Aleman said that the purpose of the mask is more about limiting transmission of the virus and protecting others than it is about protecting oneself. The virus can be spread by someone who is asymptomatic.

"The use of a mask, truly the benefit is not so much from preventing you from catching the disease, though it does remind you not to touch your face or your mouth, your nose," Aleman said. "It mostly is to prevent this spreading of the disease from the people that don't know they have it."

Dr. Michal Grantham, a biology professor at Missouri Western State University, said that this is a step in order to try to do something. He said he has concern that people will not know how to properly wear a mask.

But Grantham said the cloth mask should not convince people to stop practicing social distancing.

"I have concerns that you'll have people who will, you know, they'll think they're safe, they're think they'll be protected from being infected, And they maybe won't engage in social distancing sort of things like they should have," Grantham said.