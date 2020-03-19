Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday announced Thursday that his office inside the Buchanan County Courthouse would no longer be open to the public.

In a news release, Holliday said the child support division office is also closed.

"The court system is closed except for those hearings required by law to take place within certain time standards," Holliday said. "For that reason, we do not have victims actually coming to the courthouse."

The closure follows an county officeholders meeting on Tuesday where departments debated measures to take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, Holliday said his office was temporarily suspending the receipt of restitution payments.

"All other routine traffic to our office is not essential given the crisis and we can provide most services by phone, on-line through our website, or via e-mail," Holliday said in the release Thursday.

People can reach the prosecuting attorney's office by emailing paoffice@co.buchanan.mo.us or calling 816-271-1480.

The Buchanan County Courthouse remains open, and as of Thursday morning, no other offices inside had announced they're closing.

Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook told News-Press NOW on Tuesday that deputies would begin taking patron's temperature before entering the courthouse.

However, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said that process had not officially been implemented.