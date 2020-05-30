After the recent crash of the stock market with businesses closing and jobs lost, there almost seems nowhere to go but up.

In the past several weeks on the New York Stock Exchange, there hasn’t been considerable growth but there also haven't been the massive losses seen earlier in the pandemic.

The stock market is not the economy, but it could represent the confidence investors have in getting it re-energized with stay-at-home orders being lifted.

“I would say that as you are lifting stay-at-home orders ... confidence by the consumer could be part of it,” Dr. Kara Grant, an associate professor of economics at Missouri Western State University, said. “But there have also been all-time lows for the market, so it could be attributed to there is really nowhere else to go.”

The trade war with China almost seemed to come to a resolution back in the early days of 2020. But Chinese gross domestic product saw a decline for the first time in years due to the coronavirus, which hurt international trade everywhere. Grant said that there is no certainty on how trade relations will go with China when things begin to normalize.

“We are reasonably linked at this point, they have a lot of our debt,” Grant said. “I think that it would be silly to not think we can come to an agreeable outcome, but I do think China has more bargaining power.”

The United States leads the world in the total death toll of the virus at just over 100,000. Jobless claims are at a high, with just over 40 million people out of work in 10 weeks.

One fear is that companies could get used to the idea of alternate methods rather than hiring back employees.

“You might see a shift in companies replacing workers with automation or whatever route they choose,” Grant said. “We saw that in the last recession in 2008 where people lost their jobs because companies found alternate routes.”

Grant also made the point that the future for the economy is uncertain. It could get better before it gets worse or vice versa. There is no blueprint for how this type of unpredictability goes, she said.