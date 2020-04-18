The criteria for determining who has the novel coronavirus is changing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance that allows health departments to classify COVID-19 patients as “confirmed” or “probable.”

“Up until recently, the only way you can count a COVID-19 case is if it was a confirmed case,” Connie Werner, clinic supervisor for the St. Joseph Health Department, said. “That was a test in an FDA-approved lab and it said ‘Yes you have it or no you don’t.’”

Now Werner said an alternate category has been approved for those who likely have the virus.

“It’s not unusual for many communicable diseases to have a probable definition,” Werner said. “What that means is you have to meet certain clinical criteria, you have to be epi-linked which means you have a distinct connection to a positive case.”

The CDC released that guidance last week. As of Friday, 27 confirmed cases were reported in Buchanan County, in addition to three probable cases.

One person’s death has been attributed COVID-19 in Buchanan County, a prisoner who spent time at a correctional center in St. Joseph.

“An example (of a probable case) would be you have a person who lives in a home who tested positive for COVID-19,” Werner said. “Then two more people (in the home) get symptoms. They don’t want to go out and get tested because they know they have it, they have the symptoms.”

Werner added that when a person is deemed probable by the health department, the city can continue to work with that person and complete an investigation. Previously the department was unable to do so without the alternate definition.

“Without having that diagnosis, I can say you might have it, but I can’t do anything with you officially because you’re not a case,” she said. “The probable COVID-19 case doesn’t mean I think I have it because I have symptoms, and I know I probably was in contact with someone, it still takes coordination through the health department to be labeled as that probable case.”

Those listed as probable cases follow the same procedures as those who are confirmed, Werner said.

”So if they are defined as a probable case, we will do an interview with them,” she said. “We’ll get their close contacts, we’ll contact their close contacts, and we’ll give the same education and information.”