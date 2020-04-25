The St. Joseph Health Department now is able to do temporary Medicaid applications for pregnant mothers over the phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, there had to be a meeting at the health department for a pregnancy confirmation or a pregnancy test. Now these steps can be taken over the phone to start, with follow-up processes being done through email or fax.

Mary Roy, a community nurse at the St. Joseph Health Department, said she still feels people don't know this is an option. She said she has worked with a few people in the last week this system has been available. She encourages mothers who think they qualify to call the health department at 816-271-4725.

Roy said once people call the office, she can get back to them within the next 24 hours for the rest of the process.

"it really is not a difficult process, especially on their end. All they have to do really is let me know that they need that access and just pick up the phone," Roy said.

Roy said the process also can be done through the mail if the woman does not have access to the internet or fax. She said it usually takes two weeks to get an appointment for a prenatal care doctor visit, so during the time they are waiting they can get the paperwork done for the temporary Medicaid.

St. Joseph Health Department Clinic Supervisor Connie Werner said this is one of the services the agency continues to provide. She said the health department is looking to continue services while keeping people safe during COVID-19.

"We want to still be able to offer the services people need but keep them as safe as possible. So we're grateful that the state's allowed this opportunity to continue this service," Werner said.

Werner said the public can see updates on services the department provides by going to the department's Facebook page.