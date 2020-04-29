The Community Blood Center is tasked with supplying hospitals across the Kansas City Regional area, including Northwest Missouri, with plasma, in hopes of preventing those who contract COVID-19 from needing a ventilator.

Doctors are hoping that by transfusing plasma from those who've already overcome the virus into those who are in the early stages or at an increased risk of exposure, the plasma will act as a prophylactic, or preventative, treatment. The treatment could mean the difference between a mild case and weeks on a ventilator, but it's still unproven.

"It takes about seven to 10 days before you make your own antibodies to fight off the infection, and so the hope would be that if we can give you somebody else's antibodies, you would have a few days' head start on filing off the infection, and at the very least, it might mitigate or make or lessen the severity of that infection," Dr. Jed Gorlin, the CBC's medical director, said.

Scientists believe COVID-19 can't be transferred through a plasma transfusion, or at least there are no documented cases of it happening, Gorlin said. Even so, the treatment is currently only happening under the umbrella of clinical trials like those using a protocol from the Mayo Clinic.

"At this point, we can't make any efficacy claims, we have to await well-designed, controlled studies for that," Gorlin said. "But in the meantime, it's easy enough to collect. The risks of plasma transfusion are known and relatively small, not zero, but relatively small. And what better way to share your recovery than to try to help other people get through it easier?"

Part of the issue in fighting COVID-19 is its novelty. While Gorlin said anecdotal reports of plasma transfusions working as a treatment are promising, many trials are being conducted speedily and are not always blind. He pointed to the drug hydroxychloroquine, another floated prophylactic treatment, that hasn't been backed by the scientific community through studies.

"There are early reports that it (plasma transfusion) works when given early," Gorlin said. "If someone's been on a ventilator for three weeks, they probably have plenty of antibodies of their own."

With success comes more questions, Gorlin said. Who to target, who's at the greatest risk and how much plasma to give, all still must be decided, he said.

Chelsey Smith, the outreach & communications coordinator for the CBC of Greater Kansas City, said plasma donations from COVID-19 patients still are low. Across donation centers in Kansas City, St. Joseph and Topeka, 14 units have been collected.

Gorlin said that in order to fulfill requests from local hospitals, the CBC often brings in plasma from states with higher numbers of COVID-19 patients like New York.

In order to donate convalescent plasma, the type used to combat COVID-19, donors must meet all the normal requirements for blood donation. For the nearest donation center, visit savealifenow.org.