The coronavirus has changed the way companies operate in just the past couple weeks in the United States. Mailing and package delivery is no exception.

Packaging and mailing deals with a lot of people. A customer drops off a letter or package to the post office or a company. From there it goes through multiple stops until its final destination. Along the way, several people deal with a single box or envelope.

With this process, the United States Postal Service is already particular about cleanliness. But the COVID-19 pandemic is making the essential service double down on its cleaning habits.

“We are encouraging healthy behaviors and protocols, including frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers and additional cleaning of work spaces, and are encouraging any employee who feels they are sick to stay home,” Mark Inglett, who works in strategic communications with the United States Postal Service, said.

The local post office in St. Joseph has yellow markers on the floor signalling the proper six feet for social distancing.

Goin’ Postal also has markers for that same purpose. The business’ owner, Kim Blaylock, said they have always been on top of cleaning, but now it is kicked into another gear.

“We are just wiping things down extra. Our retail shippers association has recommended every two hours to wipe the pens and the counters and everything else,” Blaylock said.

The store also has gloves available for customers who feel the need for them.

The World Health Organization has said the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus from a package is also low. The Centers for Disease Control reiterated this and added that there is no evidence that there has been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.

Blaylock made the point that there has been just as much, if not more, shipping being done now. With more people staying indoors, there is more of a need to get the items people need straight to mailboxes.

Unemployment claims are at an all-time high in the United States, but employees in the mailing industry have not been affected yet. Goin’ Postal shut down two Saturdays in a row due to the virus, but Blaylock said that those days are only four hours during a regular week anyway, and they are the slowest business days as well.

USPS is doing what it can to help employees get more time off if needed.

“We are offering liberal leave and have worked with our postal unions to temporarily expand leave options for our employees,” Inglett said. “We are encouraging any employee who feels they are sick to stay at home.”