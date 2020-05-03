The number of positive COVID-19 cases reached 373 at Triumph Foods, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Sunday.

The caseload continues to rise as the state conducts mass testing of asymptomatic employees and contract workers at the St. Joseph meatpacking plant.

The latest results show some slowing in the number of new cases. The state reported 295 cases on Friday and 359 on Saturday. Ten days ago, nine employees had tested positive.

“We continue to work this weekend contacting these asymptomatic patients and have initiated the process of contact tracing with those determined to be close contacts of our positive cases,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.

Anyone who becomes symptomatic should notify a health care provider, state officials said.

Coronavirus outbreaks have hit meatpacking operations throughout the Midwest, with some plants closing temporarily and farmers expressing concern about losing an end market for livestock.

Last month, an advocacy group filed a civil lawsuit claiming Smithfield Foods put workers and the public at risk of contracting the coronavirus at a pork-processing plant in Milan, Missouri.