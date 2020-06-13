After months of being cooped up in the house or having to find alternative activities to do outside, kids and parents will now be able to spend some time at local parks and playgrounds.

At a city council meeting on Thursday, city officials announced the lifting of previous requirements and restrictions related to COVID-19. The city's current emergency order will expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 15.

The lifting of restrictions will include reopening playgrounds, which have been closed for nearly three months.

"It is where they have been leaning," said Assistant Parks Director Jeff Atkins."

On Monday morning, crews will be sent out to the three parks around town to disinfect every piece of equipment.

"It should only take about 30 minutes after cleaning for all the equipment to dry and then kids can play on it," Atkins said.

As of now, the city only plans to do the initial cleaning and then it will be the parent's responsibility to make sure kids are washing their hands after playing in common spaces.

"We want people out in the fresh air and enjoying the parks," Atkins said. "It is why we do what we do. It satisfies us to see ball games, picnics, basketball games and know we helped do that."

There are no restrictions or changes to any previous times of opening or closing to city parks.