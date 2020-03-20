In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the playgrounds in city parks will be temporarily closed.

"In an effort to flatten the curve and help reduce the spread of virus, and promote social distancing, the playground equipment will not be accessible to the public," a press release from the City of St. Joseph states.

The closure is in accordance with Amended Declaration and Order restricting the gathering of no more than 10 people.

"The health and safety of our park users is a top priority," the release states. "While the playgrounds are closed, we still encourage the use of the parks and trails as a place to get fresh air and exercise all while remembering to incorporate social distancing while walking and exercising."

The city-wide order restricting crowd sizes and activities is scheduled to end on April 2, but could be extended if health department officials believe it is necessary.