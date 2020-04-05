The Missouri Department of Conservation has temporarily waived trout tags or permits that are needed to fish through April 15.

“We want to be as helpful as we can to people in a troubling time,” said Bill Graham, MDC media specialist for Northwest Missouri. “Not having to worry about a fishing license provides one less hassle.”

It also provides some outdoor space where people can get outside, touch nature and get a little bit of brightness, Graham said.

The bag limits and daily limits are still apply while fishing for trout.

“The trout stamp has not been waived,” Kasey Whiteman, MDC resource science supervisor, said. “So if you are going to keep trout in waters outside of the trout parks, then you still need one.”

In St. Joseph, people can fish for trout at Missouri Western State University’s Everyday Pond and at Krug Park.

Visit mdc.mo.gov for a full list of open lakes and ponds. There also will be a list of closed locations and rules.

“The MDC wants people to obey rules that are in place in their community,” Graham said.

Of course, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, those fishing should be mindful of staying apart.

“Our parks and conservation areas are good for the health but we also do encourage people to heed in social distancing while their out on our areas,” Whiteman said.

There has not been any discussion on whether there will be an extension of waiving the trout license but the topic will be reevaluated on April 15th.

“I think the next big question will be about hunting season coming up,” Conservation Agent David Carlisle said.

Turkey season will start the week after on the 20th.