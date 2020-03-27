Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an order Friday mobilizing the National Guard to assist the state in Coronavirus response efforts.

Executive Order 20-06 mobilizes the Missouri National Guard to increase coordination with state government partners in battling the pandemic in Missouri.

“The COVID-19 crisis is constantly developing and changing, but we are taking steps each and every day to slow the spread and protect public health and safety,” Governor Parson said in a press release. “Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.”

The healthcare system in Missouri is working with real-time, or near real-time data, to set priorities and decisions. Engagement with stakeholders like the Guard will help define priorities and coordinate from the planning stage to implementation, the state officials said in a press release.

“The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19,” Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said in a press release. “The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”

The mobilized personnel will receive special training in regards to health and safety.

