The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri is now at 502, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Cases climbed by 146 from 356 on Wednesday, a 41% increase.

Eight people in the state have died after contracting the disease. The youngest, a 31-year-old St. Louis woman and Red Cross employee, was buried on Tuesday as her family watched from their cars.

The other seven deaths include three women who lived at an assisted-living center in Springfield. A fourth resident of the Morningside East home is hospitalized.