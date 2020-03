A total of 1,031 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 128 from 903 on Sunday, a 14 % increase.

The number of deaths has grown from 12 to 13.

Kansas is also seeing an increase. Cases are up from 319 on March 29 to 368 on Monday.

While the growth of new cases nationwide slowed down over the weekend, Missouri ranked sixth in overall growth.