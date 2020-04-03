Coronavirus test kit placeholder
Missouri is now recording 2,113 cases of COVID-19 in the state. Positive test results are up by 279 from Thursday's 1,834, a 15.2% increase.

Deaths remain at 19.

In Buchanan County, cases are now at eight. The City of St. Joseph announced three new cases yesterday. Two of those are related to previous cases; it is unclear how the third person became infected.

Mosaic Life Care has tested a total of 311 people as of Friday morning. Six returned a positive result, 219 a negative result and 86 are pending.

In Kansas, cases are up to 620 from 552, a 12.3% increase. In total, 17 people have died from COVID-19.