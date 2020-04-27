ATCHISON, Kan. — The 2020 Amelia Earhart Festival has been canceled.

All festival events set for Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, have been called off in light of public health concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Monday morning announcement by festival coordinator Jacque Pregont.

"... (I)t is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Amelia Earhart Festival scheduled for July 17 & 18," Pregont said. "The safety and well-being of our volunteers and all who would attend are our highest priority."

The festival is the highlight annual public event in Atchison, reliably drawing teeming crowds of thousands to downtown Atchison. Across Northeast Kansas, the impact from the loss of the festival for 2020 is likely to be significant. We'll have more information on the impact of the cancellation as it comes in.

According to Pregont, the festival is expected to return in 2021 with an "outstanding celebration" of Earhart, the famous aviatrix and Atchison native who disappeared on July 2, 1937, during an attempt to become the first woman aviator to circumnavigate the world.