Oregon Care Center in Oregon, Missouri, announced in a news release that 17 residents and nine staff have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Administrator Carmen Cotton said in a news release that in order to mitigate the spread, specific staff will monitor COVID-19 positive patients who will be living in a specific wing of the facility away from those who have tested negative.
Krissy Prussman, Holt County health administrator, told News-Press NOW all cases were active and the testing was done Aug. 6, with results starting to come back Monday.
The news release said families are welcomed to call the facility directly. All other inquiries regarding the COVID-19 cases at Oregon Care Center need to contact Robert Gibson or Kim Ireland at 660-442-3128.
The facility is encouraging families to utilize video calling platforms and phone calls to keep in touch, which they are happy to facilitate.
Before the outbreak at the care center there were eight cases of COVID-19 in Holt County, according the the state Department of Health and Senior Services.