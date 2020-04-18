Ashland Methodist Church has been video streaming Sunday worship for two years, but with none of the congregation in the pews due to the COVID-19 pandemic the service has taken a new role.

The church has now added real-time lyrics and scripture that come up on the screen. Shaun Agnew, director of worship arts and web ministries at Ashland, said this provides a welcome addition to the video streaming as many do not have hymn books at home and this allows an opportunity to sing along.

"When you're watching something, you don't just want to watch like a static slide, you want to see the people in the space who are doing, who are leading the worship, who are singing, who are kind of helping you, just like it would be on a Sunday morning," Agnew said.

Agnew said this addition goes hand in had with what church leaders have been doing to make the worship personal. He said that they have tried to install tight camera shots and make the experience a face-to-face connection.

"They need to feel like as they're watching something like they're in that moment," Agnew said.

Agnew said churches streaming services during the pandemic are an opportunity to reach people outside of the congregation.

"It is a really non-threatening way for people to, to connect with you if they want to in a deeper level, versus if you're here on a Sunday morning, and you have like people kind of up in your face, and you're kind of like, 'Whoa, back up there, buddy.' It allows them to connect at the speed and at the level that they want to," Agnew said.

Agnew said that he has received questions from other churches and seen churches work together to give their congregations the best viewing experience during the pandemic. He said they are still doing live interactive elements such as Sunday school and thinking of ways to use video for vacation Bible school later in the summer if social distancing is still in place.