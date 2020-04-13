Since Missouri schools are closed through the end of the year, parents may be dealing with restless kids. A physical trainer may have a solution for familes.

Daira Driftmeir, who is the director of Hy-Vee Kids & Fitness, leads a fitness class for families at 9 a.m. every day via Facebook. Seven days a week this program is available for free, and there is a different theme to each day.

Monday is lower body moves, followed by try it Tuesday, upper body Wednesday, game day Thursday, fun facts Friday, sports specific Saturday and self-care Sunday. Driftmeir, who specializes in youth fitness, said that it is important to switch things up.

“We have to switch it up every day because, if you don’t know much about kids, they have a shorter attention span,” Driftmeir said.

Driftmeir is usually doing in-person classes and even had one in St. Joseph a year ago. But like many other aspects of the new normal, those 17 in-person classes were canceled.

“We were in town last year with almost 1,000 kiddos, but as of right now all in-person classes are canceled,” Driftmeir said.

So she made the move to the online classes around the middle of March and keep the focus on helping the families and the communities they were set to go see.

Driftmeir knows the importance of structure in a kid’s life and being involved with family. She demonstrates that every morning as her husband and kids take part in the online workout with her.

“We get up every day. You know, our body feels better when we move,” Driftmeir said. “And it’s really great that it’s something that the whole family can do together. You’ll frequently see my 4-year-old and even my baby crawling around with us.”

To find the Facebook page that has these daily workout videos, go to the social media site and type in “Hy-Vee KidsFit.”