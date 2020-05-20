With millions of Americans under various stay-at-home orders, telehealth has made an expansion into areas typically controlled by face-to-face medicine.

Nurx, a company that provides prescriptions for contraceptives and other "sensitive health" areas, said its sales have increased by 50% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Trust in telemedicine has gone up pretty dramatically since even over the last six months," Varsha Rao, the CEO of Nurx, said. "And I think that's because more patients are using it and then they're seeing that they can get quality care from providers."

Rao said states also are loosening previous regulations because many people can't make it to physical doctor's offices as often.

"And then on the I think regulatory and sort of systemic side, even from providers, you're seeing a lot more acceptance and openness to telehealth," Rao said. "And I think we'll see more states also make telemedicine easier to practice for everything from providers to the regulatory side."

On March 26, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior services allowed all health-care providers licensed in the state to practice telemedicine so long as they practiced "within the scope of practice for which the health care provider is licensed."

"The services must be provided with the same standard of care as services provided in person," DHSS wrote on its website.

Rao said even when things return to a sense of normal, one in three women live in a "contraception desert," an area where only one doctor is available for every 1,000 patients.

"And so it's obviously incredibly challenging for those women to get access to reproductive health services," Rao said. "Across the country, about 40% of our patients come from the south, and so we were excited to be able to provide that kind of access to care."