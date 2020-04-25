Many people have had to turn to their own devices after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the recommendation to wear a mask in public.

This has been a challenge for some since N95 masks became short in supply and mostly reserved for medical workers and first responders.

Now there’s been some confusion on how to keep the homemade masks clean after using them.

This has caused a trend of sanitizing masks via the microwave which, according to health officials, is not the safest or the most effective way to do so.

Many fire departments across the country were quick to put out warnings on social media after some attempted to microwave their masks, causing sparks and resulting in burnt and ruined masks along with other potential damage.

These methods of sanitizing can not only cause potential fire hazards, it could cause the mask to lose its effectiveness in preventing the spread of germs.

“Ours have the metal clip on the front and if you microwave the few N95s we have, they degrade them really bad,” Battalion Chief Steve Dalsing with the St. Joseph Fire Department, said.

Other trends with sterilizing masks is boiling them in water, putting them in the dishwasher and even a rice cooker.

Some fire officials in other parts of country have warned about cloth masks overheating and catching fire.

However, the CDC recommends a much simpler way to cleaning cloth masks.

“A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering,” the website states.