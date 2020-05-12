While most businesses are allowed to open their doors again, St. Joseph Herbalife nutrition clubs have decided to stick with curb side pickup.

Lisa Gray, owner of Warrior Nutrition, thought it would be best to continue keeping a distance from customers to keep employees and their families safe and healthy.

"They order online through social media or text message and we do no cash transactions, just online payments or card transactions only," Gray said.

As of now, Gray said they plan to continue this through at least June 1. At first Gray said customers were skeptic about the process, but since then business has picked up greatly and the past month was one of the best months in Herbalife industry history.

"Sometimes it's a little much if somebody shows up in the door when there's already someone here and they don't know what to do with themselves, but otherwise it's been a pretty good experience," Gray said.

Jason Redmond, owner of Mitchell Avenue Nutrition, is following the same process for the time being because the curbside business is on the safer side and it's done so efficiently.

"We just felt like with our area social distancing might not be the best in this area, so let's just continue with curbside because everybody is happy with the service," Redmond said.

Redmond also started taking advantage of social media even more to attract new customers and keep the regular ones coming by.

"Everyone is staying home more and people are on social media more often, so that's bringing more business in because people are seeing others' check-ins," Redmond said.

Redmond said now more than ever is a time for the community to stay on top of health and nutrition and he's happy the business can provide that essential service.

"Everybody's more focused on family, nutrition and healthiness, and we love being a part of that and help people learn and grow and have good options," Redmond said.

Gray said they couldn't have been able to get through this first year of being open without their committed, regular customers and the community support.

"A lot of our customers come from the state building, the courthouse and the banks that are local Downtown and a lot of them still come in from their homes and order online and support us," Gray said.

Both nutrition clubs will decide when the right time to open is based on numbers of coronavirus cases in the community going down and safety restrictions, but are looking forward to having that camaraderie again with their customers.