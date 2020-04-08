There have been three cases of COVID-19 involving long-term care facilities in St. Joseph.

News-Press NOW reported Tuesday that Country Squire had two residents who tested positive for COVID-19, following on the heels of the announcement that an employee at the Living Community of St. Joseph was diagnosed with the illness late last week.

The Living Community of St. Joseph announced in a statement that plans are to screen employees before going into work and send them home if they start to have symptoms.

"At Living Community of St. Joseph, the health and wellness of our residents and staff are our top priorities," the statement said.

Although Clinton County has not been impacted in long-term living communities, its Health Department Administrator Blair Shock said that social distancing of staff and proper use of personal protective equipment needs to be a priority.

"Social distancing measures are truly what protects us as individuals, but it also protects the people we come into contact with," Shock said. "The people that staff of long-term care facilities come into contact with are those at higher highest risk for bad outcome."

Shock said long-term care facilities started responding to the threat of COVID-19 by closing to visitors early in the pandemic. He said that as the outbreak has developed, long-term care facilities have created more safety measures such as meals in resident rooms and having a specified area reserved for those who potentially test positive for COVID-19.

Shock said a continued concern in Missouri and nationally regards the amount of personal protective equipment. Such concerns also are present in many long-term care facilities. He said that eventually those on the front line might need to try to implement ways of re-using personal protective equipment.

"Basically use what you need for the perceived risk but but don't overuse it," Shock said. "If things get worse as far as PPE supply goes, we start looking at much at a different realm of conservation where we're talking about attempting to disinfect and reuse PPE, which health-care providers don't want to do."

Shock said the state of Missouri put in an order for $18 million worth of personal protective equipment and received a tiny portion of that to be sent to hospitals, long-term care facilities, and others on the front line. He said the supply still needs to catch up to the demand.