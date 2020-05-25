Society has learned that separation from one another is not that easy. It can be boring and frustrating at the same time.

The nice thing is that many of us can still meet one another if we are careful to stand outdoors and also outside of a conversation’s spitting distance at 6 feet apart.

Senior living centers cannot afford even a simple risk during this time, and per federal recommendations reopening these facilities to family visits are the last phase of the country’s safety plan.

The Living Community of St. Joseph’s Ashley Davis spoke about how staff there are keeping spirits up, even after a scare when an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in early April.

“We had no other staff, no residents even come up with symptoms,” Davis said. “That shows us that our precautions that we're putting in place are working.”

Irma Walker took up residence at Living Community last year and said she’s never experienced anything like the current pandemic.

“I feel very blessed that we have good care here during this,” Walker said. “I'm 93 years old, I'll be 94 in August, and I think a good attitude has a lot to do with (coping).”

Walker plays Mexican train dominoes every afternoon with a few other residents. On Fridays, she gets popcorn and watches a movie, and on Sundays she watches Ashland United Methodist Church's service streamed online.

To stay connected with families and friends, the staff has helped residents use Skype, Zoom, FaceTime and other digital means to communicate. On Walker's refrigerator she proudly displays artwork prepared by children in the community.

“Families can also do letters, phone calls, of course, and some window meetings,” Davis said. “We've had a couple of families put posters and signs out in the yard so their loved one could look out the window and see.”

That included a special sign on Mother’s Day. Walker’s daughter has been helping her get the simple pleasures in life even though they haven’t been able to see each other in person for two or three months.

“She shops for me for things that I need, and also she does bring me food,” Walker said. “Hopefully something will come out good from this. You know, we say we'd like to get back to normal, well, I'm doubtful that normal's gonna be the same as it was before.”

White House official have proposed Centers for Disease Control guidelines to reopening the country listed on their website. State governments hold the discretion on implementation.

Phase two is obtained when there is no evidence of a virus rebound. At that time, schools can reopen, elective surgeries can resume and bars do not have to restrict occupancy as heavily.

Phase three comes after a prolonged period shows that the virus will not rebound. This is when guests will be allowed to enter nursing homes and visit with loved ones.