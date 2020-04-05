The coronavirus hit close to home for the sports world in the Northwest Missouri area on Sunday.

Northwest Missouri State women's basketball coach Austin Meyer announced Sunday on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"It has been a little rough this past week as I had battled some sickness. I can't remember the last time I had been sick, so of course I started thinking I probably have this COVID thing. Which it turns out I did as I received a positive test result," Meyer said in a Twitter statement Sunday afternoon.

Meyer said he has taken every precaution over the past month, working from home for several weeks and only leaving home for groceries since. He also said he has been in isolation for seven days since feeling sick.

"It just didn't make sense, but I guess it shows how easily this thing can spread," Meyer added. "The virus is obviously around here more than people so please be vigilant and be safe!"

Meyer has been the head coach of the Bearcats for two seasons and is a former men's basketball athlete at Northwest. The Blue Springs native has been on the staffs of the basketball programs since 2006, working as a graduate assistant under Steve Tappmeyer before before a full-time assistant coach in 2008. He took over the women's head coaching position on March 19, 2018.

Missouri announced an additional 76 positives cases on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 2,367. Through April 5, 34 Missourians have died from COVID-19.

There is one positive case in Nodaway County, where Meyer and his family reside in Maryville, Missouri.