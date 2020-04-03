As we are all adjusting to our new ways of life by working from home or returning to family, going home wasn’t even an option for Northwest Missouri State tennis player Vera Alenicheva.

The 17-year-old freshman came to the United States this past year to compete in tennis at the collegiate level.

But when it came time to make the more than 5,000 trip back to Moscow, Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic, visa and travel problems stood in the way.

“It’s actually really hard but I’m trying to stay positive,” Alenicheva said. “They are on lockdown also in Moscow, and basically me too so we have a lot of time to talk to each other.”

With the majority of the team from all over the world, Northwest tennis head coach Mark Rosewell said the process of returning players to their home countries was chaotic.

“I’d say 75 to 80 percent are home safe where we want them to be,” Rosewell said. “We have maybe three our four international athletes here staying with teammates…that’s been a godsend.”

Northwest senior Tess Lovig is one of those athletes providing a home. She invited Alenicheva to stay with her in Columbia, Missouri.

Lovig decided to not use the optional fifth year that the NCAA granted to spring sport athletes in light of cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I had three and a half great years and that’s not going to be taken away from me not finishing this particular season,” Lovig said.

Rosewell mentioned a “couple” of Bearcats might be interested in the opportunity of playing in an extra season.

Lovig added she’s thankful for her teammates who have supported her along the way.

“Not just for tennis but having them as really good friends, we spend a lot of time together and they’re really great so they pretty much made my college and tennis experience,” Lovig said.

Earning the MIAA women's tennis athlete of the week honors in early March pushed Alenicheva into believing it would be a standout season for her.

But she said the current circumstances aren’t stopping her from gearing up for next season.

“I’m still practicing here. The courts are open,” Alenicheva said. “The one positive aspect of this break with coronavirus is I have time for myself...I have time to walk, to run, to do some conditioning and do some reading on tennis books.”

Rosewell has faith that the Bearcats will pick up where they left off, with plenty of summer tournaments to hopefully look forward to in the future.

“In tennis, it’s more of an individual sport,” Rosewell said. “But the majority of our students are international, and they go home and do workouts.”

As Alenicheva acclimates to her new home base, she’s living out her own American dream.

“It’s my first year in the U.S. and I was dreaming about it my whole life basically and I’m here and I should enjoy my life here,” Alenicheva said. “I feel like every student, every teenager in Russia is just dreaming about being here.”