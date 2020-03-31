Northwest Missouri State University President Dr. John Jasinski announced the University is postponing its spring commencement ceremonies as a result of restrictions placed on social gatherings and to protect the health and safety of its community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwest was set to host its annual spring commencement ceremonies May 8 to 9. More than 920 Northwest students are projected to complete bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees or certificates through the University this spring.

“We know our students look forward to our commencement ceremonies – and, in fact, we know that more than 80 percent of our graduates participate in Northwest’s commencement ceremonies, which is higher than the national average,” Jasinski said in the announcement.

Although plans are still being finalized, the University is considering moving the spring commencement ceremonies toward a summer date. Graduates who cannot participate in a rescheduled ceremony may be allowed to participate in winter commencement ceremonies in December.