Northwest Missouri State University intends to offer courses on its campus during the fall of 2020, the university announced Monday. The fall semester is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“We know you’re anxious to return to campus and the places you enjoy gathering,” Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said in a video message for students. “Bearcats, our intent is to be open on campus, in-person, for fall 2020. There are, of course, caveats to that, and it will not look the way it did even three months ago. We don’t yet know all of the realities we may need to confront, but our teams are working diligently to protect student success and our people as we navigate this new normal.”

Northwest also has announced its plans to celebrate spring graduates with rescheduled commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Bearcat Arena.

Northwest’s summer courses are being offered online-only as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Spring courses at the university that were not already online-only resumed March 23 in an online-only format and have remained that way for the duration of the spring semester, which ends May 8.