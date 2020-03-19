MARYVILLE, Mo. — While the COVID-19 threat has been on Northwest Missouri State University's radar for weeks, the campus Board of Regents got down to business on Thursday under as remarkably changed circumstances as might be found anywhere.

While the group normally assembles in a conference room of the J.W. Jones Student Union, the NWMSU overseers, who are appointed by the governor, came to realize in the run up to the March meeting that it wouldn't work this time.

For the assemblage of staff, faculty and administrators who attend to observe and provide input, the gathering got moved to the massive Student Union Ballroom. Chairs were carefully spaced far apart to both contain the contagion and set an example: If you have to be in public, stay away from other people.

Even so, several regents and those called to provide information to the board for its deliberations elected to speak via video-conference software. Using those means, Regent Jason Klindt, joined by Regent John Moore — who attended in person — expressed concerns to administrators for ordering the closure of most on-campus housing and the shutdown of on-campus dining services in the days before Thursday's meeting.

Moore emphasized that he found the decision justified on the merits, but the timing bothered him. At the time the university's spring break began on March 9, roughly 50 percent of the spring 2020 semester had been completed. Regents learned on Thursday that students who have paid for room and board through the end of the semester will be issued a prorated refund as they are asked to leave on-campus housing, a not-insignificant financial burden for the university.

"I want to take this opportunity to just point out, when there's going to be a significant financial decision and there's a board meeting the very next day, it might be a good idea to go ahead and wait a day. Unless student safety is at risk or some other kind of serious issue is at risk."

Klindt indicated he regarded the decision to be a significant problem.

"Let me just say, I'm stunned," he said. "I'm stunned that this decision was made with no board input, aside from the board learning about it the day afterward. I think we really need to think about that. We should have been a part of that process."

While the on-campus transition process occurs, students who are still residing in the residence halls will be leaving and returning to their permanent addresses. University officials told the board that only those who can't leave campus because they have nowhere to go — rather than because they prefer not to leave — will be permitted to remain.

As much as possible, those students will be moved to the Forest Village Apartments, a group of three buildings that features two- and four-person pod housing, rather than the traditional shared-space dorm layout. This is meant to facilitate the isolation of infected residents in the event that any on-campus COVID-19 cases occur.

Student Senate President Asma Hassan, who spoke to the board about these and other matters for the last time in her one-year term, said she approves of how the university has handled COVID-19 so far. She expects to graduate this May, but is deeply worried that that the pandemic will keep the university from holding a commencement ceremony. Hassan added that she is concerned about the state of the economy, which has been strong throughout her time of study, and now, all of the sudden, is facing serious setbacks.

"I think it would be wild to not say that I was not worried at all, or not concerned at all," she said. "I feel that this pandemic is affecting students and every single American this way, to say the least."