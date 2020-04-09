Northwest Missouri State University announced it will celebrate its spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Northwest was set to host its annual spring commencement ceremonies May 8 to 9, but announced their postponement last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Northwest will award bachelor's degrees, master's degrees and certificates to its more than 920 spring graduates during two Aug. 8 ceremonies, beginning at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Bearcat Arena. Those who cannot participate in one of the rescheduled ceremonies may participate in the University's winter commencement ceremonies in December.

Graduating students will receive additional information, via their Northwest email, in coming weeks with instructions for registering for the ceremony in which they wish to participate and for placing cap and gown orders.

Candidates for graduation may pick up caps and gowns on the first floor of the Administration Building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, through Thursday, Aug. 6, or one hour prior to each ceremony on Aug. 8. Graduates also may pick up their caps and gowns at Northwest-Kansas City in Gladstone by contacting Kaley Coulter at kcoulter@nwmissouri.edu.