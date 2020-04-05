With families staying at home and social distancing due to COVID-19, activities are starting to get created for families to go outside and have fun.

A trend that is sweeping Northwest Missouri is a bear hunt. The bear hunt consists of businesses or individual homes placing stuffed bears in their windows for people to see and take pictures next to. Facebook pages have been created to provide pictures and clues to where the stuffed bears are.

In Savannah, Missouri, there are more than 80 bears on display, and they line the windows of the Downtown square.

Amy Bryson is one of the organizers of the "We're going on a bear hunt" Savannah Facebook page. She said that she and other parents in Savannah were looking for something for their kids to do, but they have seen everyone in the community get involved.

"We've had families that will honk when you pull up to somebody's house. And the kids can get out and wave at each other," Bryson said. They're still connecting with friends and other family members, but doing this in a safe way."

While people need to social distance and can't be in large groups due to the spread of the virus, the bear hunts allow families to get outside and have fun getting outside and having a task.

"It's allowing families to spend time together getting out of the house, and still connecting with others in the community," Bryson said.

The bear hunt has been happening in other towns, including St. Joseph, where bears are popping up around the city at locations like Bode Ice Arena.

Another event that allows for practicing social distancing is a special Easter egg hunt that started on April 1. People around St. Joseph are hiding Easter eggs around neighborhoods. Information on that hunt can be found on Facebook.