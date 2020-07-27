A trailer containing COVID-19 testing supplies owned by Northwest Health Services was stolen Sunday night, according to health center officials.

The white box trailer is valued at $8,000. Supplies for Northwest Health's traveling testing team, including tents, sanitizing supplies and PPE, are valued at $4,000. No testing material was on the trailer.

The trailer was parked at the South Side Health Center.

Anyone who sees the trailer is asked to contact the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.