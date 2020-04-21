Northwest Health Services now has rapid COVID-19 tests in its Southside location that takes 15 minutes for results.

Currently the rapid testing is being used for health-care workers, first responders, EMS, police officers and others on the front line. When more tests become available they will be open to the public.

Northwest Health Services was selected by the Andrew County Health Department to receive the machine provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to a press release.

Northwest Health Services CEO Rodney Hummer said in the release that he is grateful for the partnership with the Andrew County Health Department.

"I sincerely appreciate our partnership with the Andrew County Health Department," Hummer said. "The test machine and cartridges provided through the health department will help us diagnose COVID-19 illness saving valuable time during these trying times."