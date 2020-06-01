A video circulating on social media within the last week has been condemned by Northwest Missouri State University, where one of the young women shown in it is scheduled to attend.

The video, which originated on a Snapchat account before an unknown person screen-captured it, depicts two young women. One is seen laying on a piece of furniture, while another places her knee on the woman's neck. The woman laying down repeatedly exclaims "I can't breathe!" amid overheard laughter. The number of people involved is not clear.

"The individuals involved exercised horrible judgment, and the content of the video was deeply offensive to our Bearcat community," said Dr. John Jasinski, university president, in a statement posted to the university's website. "As Bearcats, we stand for principles of inclusion and racial equality. The content of this video does not uphold those values."

The video is not directly described by its creator as such, but it is an apparent re-enactment of the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed, handcuffed African-American man, by a white Minneapolis police officer in that city.

In that incident, the officer used his knee in a similar manner. As in the apparent Snapchat re-enactment, Floyd repeatedly exclaimed "I can't breathe," along with other pleas for help, before losing consciousness. The officer is accused of third-degree murder as this action led to Floyd's death over the course of about 10 minutes. The death has set off a nationwide tide of protest movements.

The university has not identified the women depicted in the video, but Jasinski's statement confirmed that one of them is scheduled to attend Northwest Missouri State for the fall semester. Jasinski said the university expects better of all who will attend Northwest Missouri State and will engage with the future student if and when she arrives for class this fall.

"Our hope and expectation is that an education at Northwest will help her — and all Bearcats — to learn about others, practice civil dialogue, grow in empathy and leave Northwest a responsible member of society," Jasinki said in his statement.