According to U.S. Census data, some 7% of Missouri residents live in apartments, meaning they don't have full control over sanitation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Carberry, the managing editor of Apartment Guide, told News-Press NOW that the federal government hasn't issued guidance to apartment complexes and that they're free to handle the crisis on an individual level.

"Apartments are kind of taking this on a property-by-property basis on how they want to kind of manage what they're keeping open and what they're closing," Carberry said. "But a lot of the ones that we've seen are closing some of these common areas. So like clubhouses, gyms, pools, movie theaters, you know, whatever you might have in your unit."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued escalating guidance to individuals on how to protect themselves during the pandemic, but it has not issued guidance to apartment owners.

Individuals should now cover their faces when it public, frequently sanitize surfaces and maintain six feet of separation from people they don't live with.

Some of that guidance isn't in the control of Missouri's 400,000 apartment dwellers.

"There are going to be some areas that are still open," Carberry said. "Like mail rooms, elevators and stairwells are all common spaces that will be open."

Two organizations, the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartments Association, have issued guidance to landlords on how to deal with the crisis.

That guidance, like the CDC's, is non-binding. While not specifically geared towards apartment complexes, the CDC has issued counsel on how to properly clean facilitates that house people overnight.

Those types of facilities should follow the CDC's guidance for "Administrators of US Institutions of Higher Education."

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued a list of which disinfectants can be used to combat COVID-19.

Carberry said complexes should be handling all cleaning of common areas and respecting best practices. He added that maintenance requests that are non-urgent should be held until after the pandemic.

"Maintain your distance, stay on the other side of the room if possible," Carberry said about interaction with others.

Some localities, like Buchanan County, have suspended evictions. Certain other evictions have been suspended at the federal level.

According to NMHC, landlords may not evict those who use Section 8 vouchers for 120 days starting March 27. Landlords also cannot charge late fees to residents under the same provision.

"This moratorium applies to ANY resident who fails to pay their rent, not just those whose incomes have been disrupted by COVID-19," the NMHC said. "Unfortunately, the way it is written, that currently means the moratorium also applies to residents who simply choose not to pay their rent, which is why communications on this topic should remind residents that the moratoriums are just a pause on the process, not a rent forgiveness mechanism."